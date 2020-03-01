FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Sunday challenged the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to approach the UK government to deport former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is in London in connection with his treatment.

Speaking at a youth convention here, he asked the ruling PTI to not do an about-turn on Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan’s claim that the government will write a letter to British authorities to deport the ex-premier.

In a reference to PTI leaders, Sanaullah said he is warning that if they want respect, they need to give respect.

The former law minister claimed he was arrested for standing by Nawaz Sharif and the party.

He said the enthusiasm of the youth would elect the PML-N supreme leader as prime minister for the fourth time.

Speaking at a presser earlier today, Firdous Ashiq Awan said the time has come to bring the PML-N supreme leader back to the country.

Neither is Nawaz Sharif suffering from any malady nor is his cure available at any hospital, Ms Awan taunted the ex-premier, announcing the government would write to the British government next week, requesting it to deport him back to the country.

