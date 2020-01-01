Rana Sanaullah’s case will see its logical conclusion: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Minister for Information Punjab, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said that the case pertaining to Rana Sanaullah will see its culmination, ARY News reported.

The minister while talking to the media earlier in the day said that the Anti-Narcotics Force took action against the former Provincial Minister for Law and the law enforcement agency will ensure that the case reaches its logical end.

Chohan said that when a formal trial on the case against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart is taken up for hearing, all evidence relating to the case will be produced be it videos or anything else.

Taking a jibe at the people demanding evidence in the drug trafficking case against Rana Sanaullah, Chohan said that the same people never demanded urgent proofs in the Panama Case but are quick to jump the gun this time around.

In an answer to a question pertaining to government-sponsored ads, Chohan rebutted that the accusations on the government for spending huge sums on self-projection are ludicrous.

“Previous governments were so busy in self-projection that they used to build washrooms and plaster them with their pictures to tell the people that they were indeed the ones who built it,” said Chohan.

