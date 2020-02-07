Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in December

Bollywood’s much-loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally set to tie the knot in 2020.

The duo’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see their favourite celebrity get married.

Film critic Rajeev Masand shared in his column in Open magazine February 7 that Ranbir and Alia will be getting married in December 2020, reports Quint.

Although he did not reveal the date but said the wedding will take place after the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra on December 4.

He also said that the news has reached the extended family of the actors so that everyone can keep those dates free for the wedding bash.

In May 2018, the Tamasha actor confirmed in an interview that he is dating the starlet. “It’s really new right now,” he said. “And I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space,” he said.

The Gully Boy actress declared her love for her boyfriend at Filmfare Awards in March last year after receiving the award for Raazi.

Later, she thanked him in an Instagram post: “And last but not the least MY special one – the one that makes my heart smile and eyes shine. And shine I will.. Because there’s soo much to do in life.. And this is just the beginning.”

Bollywood’s celebrated couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone said ‘I do’ to each other in November 2018 in Italy meanwhile cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017.

