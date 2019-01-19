KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Saturday rounded up 11 suspects during raids in different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of the paramilitary force said the culprits were involved in street crimes, robberies and drug peddling.

He said the arrested outlaws include Ikram Shehzad, Omer Farooq, Khurram Shehzad, Sualeh Mohammed alias Nasir Palu, Aamir Khan, Samiullah, Pervez Khan, Shahid, Aadil and Aarif.

“They were arrested during raids in Madina Colony, Saudabad, Chakiwara and Superhighway,” the spokesman said.

Unlicensed weapons, ammunition, valuable theft items and drug were recovered from their possession, he said.

The Rangers spokesperson said the suspects had been handed over to police for legal proceedings.

Sindh Rangers earlier this month arrested six suspects, including two affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) group, during raids in the various parts of Karachi.

According to the spokesperson of the paramilitary force, the raids were carried out in areas of Defence, Memon Goth and Sir Syed, in which four street criminals and drug-peddlers were apprehended.

Two suspects, having links with the MQM-London fraction, were also taken into the custody from Karachi’s area of defence.

Weapons, arms and ammunitions and contraband items were confiscated from the possession of the arrested outlaws.

Comments

comments