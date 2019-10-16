Rangers apprehend 19 suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday arrested 19 suspects from different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Memon Goth, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi industrial area, Awami Colony, Ittihad Town, Baldia colony, Saeedabad and held 19 outlaws.

The criminals were involved in street crimes and dacoity cases.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested 12 suspects from different areas of Karachi.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Kharadar, Korangi, Mehmoodabad, Metahdar and arrested 14 suspects.

It must be noted that Pakistan Rangers Sindh has intensified snap checking and tighten security in Karachi owing to a sudden rise in street crime in the metropolis.

As per details, the Director-General (DG)Rangers Sindh, Omar Ahmed Bukhari has directed officials to strict snap checking in different areas of the metropolis.

