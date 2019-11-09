Rangers apprehend 22 suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Saturday claimed to have arrested at least 22 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by a Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids Korangi, Zaman Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, Azizabad and other areas of the city and apprehended the suspects involved in street crimes, drug peddling, robberies and other heinous crimes.

He said that arms, ammunition, drugs, snatched mobile phones and other valuable things were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on November 1, Sindh Rangers had claimed to have rounded up eight criminals in separate actions in city’s areas of Landhi and Korangi.

According to the Rangers spokesman, the held outlaws were wanted in cases of street crimes and dacoities.

The suspects had looted Rs. 1.3million from a Pakwan centre, situated in Quaidabad on September 23 and were also involved in snatching Rs.8,10000 from a person namely Saeed in Landhi, on September 27.

The paramilitary forces’ spokesperson had further added that four pistols, four motorbikes, 2 rickshaws and 15 mobile phones were also confiscated from the custody of the arrested criminals.

