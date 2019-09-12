Rangers apprehend five suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Thursday claimed to have arrested at least five suspects from different areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by a Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in robberies, drug peddling, street crimes and other heinous crimes.

He said that the suspects were taken into custody from Gulbahar, Baloch Colony and Korangi industrial area. The spokes person said that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were also recovered from their possession.

Later, the suspects were handed over to police for further legal process, he added.

Earlier on September 10, the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, had claimed to have arrested at least seven suspects from various areas in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in robberies, street crimes and drug peddling. He said that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were also recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were taken into custody from Liaquatabad, Baldia Town and Korangi, the spokesperson added.

