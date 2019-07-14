Rangers apprehend nine suspects in Karachi  

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Sunday claimed to have arrested at least nine suspects from various parts of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a Rangers’ spokesperson, the paramilitary forces carried out operations in different parts of the metropolis city and took the nine suspects into custody. He said that the arrested suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies, drug smuggling and other heinous crimes.

He said that weapons, narcotics, looted cash and valuables were recovered from their possession. Later, the suspects were handed over to police for further legal action.

The spokesman further said that the Rangers along with the officials of irrigation and police departments also conducted joint operations in Districts Sajawal, Thatta, Sanghar and Badin against water theft and disconnected at least 93 illegal connections.

Earlier on July 9, the Sindh government had extended Rangers’ special policing powers for 90 more days in Karachi.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the Sindh government had approved the summary extending the policing powers granted to the paramilitary force under Section 4(2) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 in Karachi division for 90 days.

