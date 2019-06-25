Rangers apprehend 14 suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: In a crackdown against street crimes, Rangers apprehended at least 14 suspects from different areas of Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

A Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in street crimes, robberies and other heinous crimes. He said, “Weapons, ammunition, looted money and valuables were recovered from their possession.”

The paramilitary forces took the alleged outlaws into custody during their raids in Saeedabad, Korangi, Ibrahim Hyderi, Kharadar, Soldier Bazar and other areas of the city, the spokesperson said and added that later, the detainees were handed over to police for further legal formalities.

Earlier on June 16, Rangers personnel had arrested six suspected criminals during separate raids conducted in different parts of Karachi, spokesperson had said.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects were identified as Adil alias Lamba, Owais alias Anuwala, Danish, Meesam Mehdi, Amshed and Shaikh Umar.

The arrested persons were involved in robberies and street crimes, whereas, weapons, ammunition and stolen items were also recovered from their possession.

