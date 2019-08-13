Rangers apprehend 22 suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least 22 suspects from various areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies, drug peddling and other heinous crimes.

He said that the paramilitary forces in a joint operation with police arrested two suspects in Korangi. The spokesperson said that the suspects, Sajid and Bilal, were involved in street crimes and robberies. He said that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were recovered from their possession.

In a separate raid, Rangers arrested six suspects in Chakiwara area of Lyari, the spokesperson said and added that the suspects were allegedly involved in drug peddling.

He said that 14 other suspects were arrested from Boat Basin, Ferozabad, Madina Colony, Site, Super Highway and other areas of the metropolis city.

Earlier on August 10, the Sindh Rangers had claimed to have arrested at least nine suspects from different areas of Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in robberies and street crimes. The spokesperson had said that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were recovered from the suspects.

