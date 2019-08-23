Web Analytics
Rangers apprehend seven suspects in Karachi

Rangers

KARACHI: At least seven suspected criminals were arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi on Friday, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, an alleged member of Lyari gangwar, identified as Noshad alias Nanu, was taken into custody from Kalakot area.

Moreover, four suspects were nabbed from Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Memon Goth who were wanted in various cases.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies, drug peddling and other heinous crimes.

Earlier on August 16, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh had arrested at least six suspects from various areas of Karachi.

A Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies and other heinous crimes.

He said that arms, ammunition, drugs and snatched valuables were recovered from their possession. Later on, the suspects were handed over to the police for further legal action, the spokesperson added.

