Rangers apprehend 10 suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least 10 suspects from various areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were taken into custody during separate raids in Saudabad, Firozabad, Model colony and Awami colony.

The suspects were allegedly involved in extortion, drug peddling, robberies and street crimes, he said and added that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were later handed over to the police to initiate legal proceedings, said that spokesperson.

Earlier on August 24, at least four suspected criminals had been arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson, two suspects had been nabbed from Gulshan-e-Johar who were involved in various robbery cases.

Moreover, two other suspects, Mohammad Shafiq and Maqsood Hussain had been arrested from Chakiwara, neighbourhoods of Lyari Town in Karachi.

