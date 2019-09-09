Rangers apprehend seven suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Monday claimed to have arrested at least seven suspects from various areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in robberies, street crimes and drug peddling. He said that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were also recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were taken into custody from Liaquatabad, Baldia Town and Korangi, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on September 6, Director General (DG) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari had discussed the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-haram with prominent ulema of different schools of thought.

The DG Rangers had informed the ulema and organizers about Muharram-ul-Haram security arrangements, a Rangers spokesperson had said.

The DG had assured the ulema that the personnel of law enforcement agencies will take all steps to ensure security during Muharram.

He had called upon the ulema of different schools of thought to play their role in maintaining peace and inter-faith harmony.

