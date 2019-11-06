Rangers apprehend 10 suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Wednesday claimed to have arrested at least 10 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Zaman Town, Saeedabad, Ittehad Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar and other areas of the city and booked the suspects.

The spokesperson said that they were involved in drug peddling, street crimes, robberies and other heinous crimes.

Earlier on November 2, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had lauded the role of Pakistan Sindh Rangers in restoration of peace in Karachi.

Read More: Imran Ismail lauds Sindh Rangers’ role for restoring peace in Karachi

He was addressing the seventeenth passing out parade ceremony of recruits at Rangers Training Center and school in Karachi.

Imran Ismail had said restoration of peace in the entire province clearly reflected the efforts of Sindh Rangers taken in this regard.

The governor had said economic and trade stability achieved in the city after restoration of peace due to an important role of Sindh Rangers.

He had said arrival of international trade delegations and players to Karachi also reflected the role of Sindh Rangers for restoration of peace in the city.

Comments

comments