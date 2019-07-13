Rangers recover arms and ammunition in raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a raid in Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Maymar captured illegal arms and ammunition, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A spokesman of Rangers in a statement said the paramilitary forces carried out the operation on the information from the arrested outlaws and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The rangers found 5 Kalashnikovs. 9 MM pistols, 11 hand grenade, SMGs, Mobile Phones, bullets, and other ammunition.

“The recovered ammunition is said to be of the Lyari Gang War”, said the Rangers spokespersons.

The Rangers and police had launched an operation in Karachi on September 5, 2013, following the directives of the then government in the wake of the rising incidents of terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and targeted killings.

The operation now in its sixth year, has improved the law and order situation in the city, which has become more peaceful during these years.

Earlier, the paramilitary agency in a major raid at a house in Azizabad, Federal B Area, pointed out by the two arrested suspects and recovered a large quantity of arms and munitions.

According to spokesman of Rangers, 195 rifle grenades, 98 40mm grenades, 52 hand-grenades, 13 illuminate grenades, 19 Avan bombs, 11 RPG7 rockets, 49 safety fuses, 170 detonators, 17 kilo plastic explosives, two RPGs, one grenade launcher, 2MP5 six MG, five LMGs, one HMG and two snipers were among the captured munitions.

Comments

comments