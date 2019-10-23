Rangers apprehend 10 suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Wednesday claimed to have arrested at least 10 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Saudabad, Chakiwara, Baghdadi and Civil Line areas of the city and booked the suspects.

The spokesperson said that they were involved in drug peddling, street crimes, robberies and other heinous crimes.

Read More: Rangers intensify snap checking in Karachi to curb rising street crime

Earlier on October 12, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh had intensified snap checking and tighten security in Karachi owing to a sudden rise in street crime in the metropolis.

As per details, the Director-General (DG)Rangers Sindh, Omar Ahmed Bukhari had directed officials to strict snap checking in different areas of the metropolis.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the officials were checking motorcyclists thoroughly at Tariq Raod and other areas of Karachi. The Wing and Sector Commanders of Pakistan Sindh Rangers were monitoring g the snap-checking.

It must be noted that street crimes had escalated in Karachi in the past week. Inspector General (IG) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam had revealed at a police community seminar on October 10 that his family including brother, nephew and mother-in-law had also been subjected to street crime in Karachi.

