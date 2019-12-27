Rangers arrest 11 suspects during raids in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan, Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have arrested 11 suspects during raids conducted at different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The law enforcing authority recovered weapons, looted items and drugs from the possession of the accused.

The arrested were handed over to the police for further legal action.

Last week, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh apprehended 20 criminals from different parts of Karachi, involved in heinous crimes of dacoities street crimes and drug peddling.

According to a press release issued by the paramilitary force spokesman, the raids were conducted in city’s areas of Korangi, Chakiwara, Ferozeabad, Zaman Town, Alfalah and Gulshan-e-Maymar.

