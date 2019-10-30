Rangers arrest 13 ‘criminals’ during raids in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Wednesday claimed to have arrested at least 13 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Paposh Nagar, Shah Faisal, Sharifabad, Ittihad town, Maripur and booked the suspects.

The spokesperson said that they were involved in drug peddling, street crimes, robberies, and other heinous crimes.

The suspects were later handed over to the police for further investigation.

Earlier on October 14, Rangers arrested 12 suspects from different areas of Karachi.

The law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Kharadar, Korangi, Mehmoodabad, Metahdar and arrested 14 suspects.

The outlaws were involved in street crimes and dacoity cases.

Earlier on October 5, special policing powers of Rangers in Sindh have further been extended for three months.

