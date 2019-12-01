Web Analytics
Rangers arrest 14 suspects during raids in Karachi

Rangers

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Sunday claimed to have apprehended  14 criminals from different parts of Karachi, capital of Sindh province, involved in heinous crimes, ARY NEWS reported.

The law enforcing authority claimed to have recovered weapons, looted items and drugs from the possession of the accused.

The accused were handed over to the police for further investigation.

Earlier on November 23, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh claimed to have arrested at least 19 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi.

Read More: Two Rangers personnel martyred in Pano Aqil road accident

According to a statement issued by a Rangers spokesperson, the arrested suspects were involved in street crimes, robberies, drug peddling and other heinous crimes.

The law enforcement arrested the suspects during separate raids conducted in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi Industrial Area, Baldia town and other areas of the metropolis, he added.

The spokesperson said that arms, ammunition, drugs, snatched mobile phones and other valuable things were recovered from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

