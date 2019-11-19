Rangers arrest 15 suspects during separate raids in Karachi

KARACHI: Rangers personnel have arrested 15 suspected criminals during separate raids carried out in areas in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rangers spokesperson said that the arrested persons are involved in different cases of robbery, drug peddling and street crimes, who were nabbed in raids conducted in Sharifabad, Baghdadi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Koranig, Alfalah and Nazimabad.

Earlier in the day, Police conducted a joint operation with Sindh Rangers in Hyderabad and claimed to have arrested a target killer associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

According to police, the target killer identified as Sharif alias Kalia was involved in the killings of at least 40 people and bank robbery in Hyderabad.

“The arrested target killer was affiliated with MQM-London and was involved in the killing of 40 people including police and Rangers officials. The suspect has gone into hiding during Karachi-Hyderabad operation,” said police.

Comments

comments