Rangers arrest 19 suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers on Sunday claimed to have arrested at least 19 suspects from different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in robberies and street crimes. The spokesperson said that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were recovered from the suspects.

As per details, four suspects were arrested in Model colony, Gizri and Shahrah -e-Faisal. The spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in street crimes and robberies.

Meanwhile, 11 drug peddlers were also arrested from Mehmoodabad, Maripur, and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Earlier on Aug 25, four suspected criminals were arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson, two suspects were nabbed from Gulshan-e-Johar who were involved in various robbery cases.

Moreover, two other suspects, Mohammad Shafiq and Maqsood Hussain were arrested from Chakiwara, neighbourhoods of Lyari Town in Karachi.

