Rangers arrest 22 suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested 22 suspects from different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids at the Model colony, Korangi, PIB Colony, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Garden area and arrested 22 suspects.

The outlaws were involved in street crimes and dacoity cases.

Earlier on October 5, special policing powers of Rangers in Sindh have further been extended for three months.

A notification has been issued by the Sindh home department after the approval of Interior Ministry in this regard.

The paramilitary force has been playing its effective role in curbing heinous crimes in the province. Previously, the Sindh government extended Rangers’ special powers for Karachi in the month of July.

Comments

comments