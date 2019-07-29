Rangers arrest five suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Monday claimed to have arrested at least five suspects allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies and drug peddling from various areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a Rangers’ spokesperson, the paramilitary force took the suspects into custody during raids in Mehmoodabad and Gizri areas of Karachi.

Earlier on Saturday, Rangers personnel conducted raids into different areas of Karachi and arrested five suspected criminals wanted in criminal cases.

Rangers spokesperson in his latest statement said that two arrested men, identified as Abdul Baqir alias Rehman and Ubaid alias Shehzad, belonged to Lyari gangwar Zahid Ladla group. The suspects are involved in drug peddling in the area.

The alleged gangsters were taken into custody during separate raids in Kalakot and Kalri areas.

Moreover, three alleged dacoits were nabbed during the raids carried out in Ferozabad and Malir City areas.

