Rangers arrest five suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Friday nabbed five suspects allegedly involved in the incidents of robberies and other street crimes, ARY News reported.

Spokesperson of the paramilitary force said the suspects were arrested during a raid in Sohrab Goth area.

He said weapons, rounds and looted valuable goods were recovered from their possession.

On May 7, Sindh Rangers had arrested 11 suspects including two allegedly belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) during raids in different areas of Karachi.

The spokesperson of the paramilitary force had said two MQM-L workers were nabbed from Frere Road area. He had said the captured suspects were involved in several incidents of robberies.

Read More: Rangers arrest 11 suspects including two MQM-L activists

The Rangers spokesperson had said the rest of the suspects were arrested from Garden, Napier, Meethadar and Kharadar areas. He said they were involved in different crimes including robberies and street crimes.

“Weapons and looted valuable goods have been recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson of Rangers had said.

On May 4, Sindh Rangers had apprehended five suspects during raids in different areas of Karachi.

Those arrested included robbers and street criminals, spokesperson of the paramilitary force had said.

Comments

comments