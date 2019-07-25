Rangers arrest four suspects in Karachi

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Thursday claimed to have arrested at least four suspects allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies and drug peddling from various areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a Rangers’ spokesperson, the paramilitary force took the suspects into custody during raids in Defence and Mauripur areas of Karachi.

Earlier on Saturday, Rangers personnel have arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a raid in Saudabad area of Karachi.

Read More: Rangers apprehend seven street criminals in Karachi

In a separate action in the metropolis, Rangers have assisted Customs officials in the elimination of smuggling by seizing a huge quantity of chalia from a truck.

According to Rangers spokesperson, 16000 kilograms of chalia was seized from a dumper during a raid conducted on Hub check post.

Comments

comments