Rangers arrest suspected gangster in Lyari raid

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspected gangster associated with the infamous Ghaffar Zikri Group during a raid in Lyari’s Ali Muhammad Mohalla, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, Shehzad alias Faizu Dada was wanted by police in a number of criminal cases including the ones related to murder, attacks on security agencies and extortion.

The government had announced a reward of Rs3,00,000 for providing information about the suspect.

The spokesperson said the suspect had attacked a police team in Ali Muhammad Mohalla in June 2007 and wounded a constable in another attack the next month. He was also involved in a shootout with police personnel in July 2007.

In 2011, the suspect allegedly killed a person on the directives of notorious Lyari gangster Ghaffar Zikri and murdered two people belonging to the Kutchi Coordination Committee in March 2011. He used to run a dug den for the gangster in 2007 and had a fake CNIC to evade his arrest by the law enforcement agencies.

The Rangers handed over the suspect to the local police for legal action.

Earlier, in Oct 5, 2018, notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri was killed along with an accomplice and his 3-year-old son in Ali Muhammed Muhallah of Lyari during a police shootout.

Comments

comments