Rangers arrest KU Criminology Department burglary suspect

KARACHI: Paramilitary Rangers have arrested a suspect of recent burglary and theft at Karachi University’s Criminology Department, ARY News reported.

Rangers officials have arrested accused Awais, a former student of the university, and recovered various items stolen in the incident.

The suspect has been handed over to police after initial investigation, Rangers officials said.

According to the Head of the Department, Prof. Ghulam Muhammad Burfat, different articles, multimedia project, examination results, and attendance sheets were the items stolen from the department office.

The head of department disclosed that earlier a group was issuing threats, “These elements want to promote violence, terrorism and corruption and they are against educating and creating awareness in people.”

Earlier, Prof. Burfat in ARY News talk show “Bakhabar Sawera” said that the incident took place on 08 July. He said the incidents of same nature were also took place earlier in the department. “Now, the door and locks of my office have been broken in this incident,” he said.

On a question he said that CCTV cameras were not installed in the department to trace the criminals involved in the burglary incident.

The university authorities had earlier said that Security Advisor Moeez Khan was given the task of investigating the incident.

Comments

comments