Rangers arrest eight suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers on Saturday claimed to have arrested at least 8 suspects from various areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in extortion, robberies and street crimes, adding that that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were also recovered from the suspects.

“The criminals were arrested on an intelligence-based operation,” said Rangers adding that the suspects were handed over to the police for criminal investigation.

Earlier on Thursday, Director General (DG) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari discussed the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-haram with prominent ulema of different schools of thought.

The DG Rangers informed the ulema and organizers about Muharram-ul-Haram security arrangements, said a DG Rangers spokesperson here on Thursday.

The DG assured the ulema that the personnel of law enforcement agencies will take all steps to ensure security during Muharram.

