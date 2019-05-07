Rangers arrest 11 suspects including two MQM-L activists

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Tuesday arrested 11 suspects including two allegedly belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) during raids in different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of the paramilitary force said two MQM-L workers were nabbed from Frere Road area. He said the captured suspects were involved in several incidents of robberies.

The Rangers spokesperson said the rest of the suspects were arrested from Garden, Napier, Meethadar and Kharadar areas. He said they were involved in different crimes including robberies and street crimes.

“Weapons and looted valuable goods have been recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson of Rangers said.

On May 4, Sindh Rangers had apprehended five suspects during raids in different areas of Karachi.

Those arrested included robbers and street criminals, spokesperson of the paramilitary force had said.

The Rangers spokesman had said weapons and looted valuable items were recovered from their possession.

He had said raids were carried out in Chakiwara, Baldia Town, Model Colony and Mubeena Town.

On May 1, Sindh Rangers had arrested eight suspects involved in different crimes from different areas of Karachi.

The spokesperson of paramilitary force had said a suspect involved in target killing and extortion was arrested from Nabi Bukhsh area.

While, seven street criminals were arrested from Madina Colony, Darakhshan and Sohrab Goth, he had said.

