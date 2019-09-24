Rangers arrest three suspects during Karachi raids

KARACHI: Three suspected criminals have been arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, two suspects, identified as Ayub Ali and Salimullah alias Jadu, were arrested during a raid on a tip off in Awami Colony. The suspects were allegedly involved in various dacoity cases.

In another raid, Abdul Baseer was arrested over his alleged involvement in drug peddling. The suspect was arrested from Kalakot area of the metropolis.

The officials of paramilitary troops have also recovered illegal arms, narcotics and stolen items from their possession, the spokesperson added.

Later, Rangers officials handed over the suspects to local police for further legal action.

