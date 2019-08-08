Rangers arrest two robbers committed over 400 crimes

KARACHI: Rangers arrest two accused from Korangi involved in over 400 robberies, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The personnel of paramilitary force arrested two street criminals, Abdul Sattar and Sultan, from Korangi -6, involved in more than 400 robberies in Karachi, a spokesperson of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh said.

The two accused were identified and arrested with the help of CCTV footage, rangers said.

The arrested men were involved in robberies and other heinous crimes on the streets of the city, statement said.

According to the spokesman, the accused used to rob the people when they draw cash amount from banks.

The rangers recovered arms, snatched motorbike and other stolen valuables from their possession, statement further said.

The accused have been handed over to police for legal action against them, spokesman of the force added.

ARY News has also received a CCTV footage about a street crime in Block ‘J’ of North Nazimabad.

The footage showing two street criminals robbing a motorbike rider on gun point. The criminals also seen fleeing from the scene after depriving their victim of mobile phone and other valuables.

Comments

comments