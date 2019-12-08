Rangers book 13 suspects during separate raids in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Sunday claimed to have arrested at least 13 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by a Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were involved in street crimes, robberies, drug peddling and other heinous crimes.

The spokesperson said that arms, ammunition, drugs, snatched mobile phones, looted valuable things and cash were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings, he added.

Read More: Rangers arrest 20 suspects during raids in Karachi

Earlier on December 4, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh had claimed to have apprehended 20 criminals from different parts of Karachi, capital of Sindh province, involved in heinous crimes.

According to a press release issued by the paramilitary force spokesman, it conducted raids in Nazimabad, Kalakot, Ittihad town, Madina colony, Saeedabad, Malir, Zaman town and Mithadar.

The law enforcing authority had claimed to have recovered weapons, looted items and drugs from the possession of the accused.

