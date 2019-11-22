Rangers book 19 suspects during separate raids in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Friday claimed to have arrested at least 19 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by a Rangers spokesperson, the arrested suspects were involved in street crimes, robberies, drug peddling and other heinous crimes.

The law enforcement arrested the suspects during separate raids conducted in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi Industrial Area, Baldia town and other areas of the metropolis, he added

The spokesperson said that arms, ammunition, drugs, snatched mobile phones and other valuable things were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on November 9, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh had claimed to have arrested at least 22 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by a Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids Korangi, Zaman Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, Azizabad and other areas of the city and apprehended the suspects involved in street crimes, drug peddling, robberies and other heinous crimes.

