Rangers take control of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine after tense situation

SEHWAN: The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday took control of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine after a clash erupted between police and devotees over closure of shrine by authorities amid Covid-19 third wave.

According to details, the devotees who arrived from Punjab to attend annual urs became violent after they were barred from entering the shrine for 769 annual urs celebrations due to Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Sindh government.

The angry people set several vehicles on fire. The public also broke the main door of the shrine.

Five policemen were also injured in the shrine incident.

Following the tense situation, Rangers took over control of Sehwan’s Lal Shahbaz shrine.

In view of the third wave of COVID-19 in the country, the Sindh Government yesterday announced to close all shrines in the province for 10 days while the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar was also canceled.

According to the Muslim lunar calendar, the annual urs began from 18 Shauban to 20 Shauban at Sehwan. The urs was cancelled last year.

