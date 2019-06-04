Rangers finalize arrangements to ensure security during Eid days

KARACHI: Paramilitary Rangers have finalized arrangements to ensure security and law and order in Karachi during Eid days, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A spokesman of Sindh Rangers has said that the paramilitary force has finalized security arrangements for Eid ul Fitr and no one will be allowed to receive Fitrana by force.

Security will be ensured for congregations of Eid prayers at mosques, Imambargahs and other prayer places, the rangers spokesman further said.

The Rangers personnel will be deployed at the roads and highways of the city, while snap checking, mobile patrolling and patrolling of motorbike riding contingents have been stepped up, the statement said.

Carrying arms and aerial firing will not be allowed at any cost during the Eid days, Rangers spokesperson said. The law enforcement agencies will take action against the people involved in violation of the law.

The law enforcement agencies will not permit any person or institution to collect Fitrana by force from general public, spokesman said.

The spokesman urged general public to help security agencies to curb any incident of terrorism during Eid days and inform immediately about any suspect person or activity to the Rangers helpline.

