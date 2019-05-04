Rangers establish heatstroke centres in interior Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on Saturday established heatstroke centres in interior Sindh, ARY News reported.

Spokesperson of the paramilitary force said different medical facilities were being provided at the heatstroke centres to protect citizens from heat.

“The facilities include cold water bottles, juices, ORS packets, towels, medicines and drips,” he said.

The Rangers spokesman said the heatstroke centres were established in Sardar Garh, Nagarparkar and Weerawah. He said a large number of citizens were benefitting from heatstroke centres.

The ongoing spell of heat wave will continue to grip the port city of Karachi today.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), residents of the metropolis will experience decrease in the temperature from Saturday evening.

Read More: Sindh Rangers setup free medical camp in Nangarparkar

The temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius later in the day as the temperature recorded in the morning was 29 degrees Celsius with 60 per cent humidity in the air.

Southwestern winds from the sea are blowing across the city at a speed of 12 kilometer per hour.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust and thunderstorm along rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Comments

comments