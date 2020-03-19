Rangers deployed at Islamabad airport for effective coronavirus screening

ISLAMABAD: The federal authorities on Thursday deployed Rangers personnel at Islamabad airport to effectively implement the coronavirus screening process of all international travelers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details provided by the aviation authorities, a nine-member Rangers team was appointed at the airport. “The team will monitor the screening process at the international arrival desk,” they said.

On March 11, the aviation authorities have decided to begin screening process of all staffers at the airports across the country for novel coronavirus.

The sources privy to details said that staffers not covering their faces with masks would not be allowed to enter the airports’ premises.

“Only one person will be allowed to accompany the passenger inside the airport,” they said.

The sources said that airlines have been directed to provide health cards to all passengers and warnings were issued to them for strict action in case of non-compliance.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to conduct thermal screening of the domestic passengers arriving at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

It is for the first time that thermal screening facility is made available at any airport of the country in order to check passengers for the virus.

In next phase, the thermal scanners will be installed at airports in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

