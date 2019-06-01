Rangers arrest 13 suspected criminals during Karachi raids

KARACHI: At least 13 suspected criminals were arrested by Rangers’ personnel during separate raids conducted in parts of Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers’ spokesperson, the nabbed persons include extortionist, dacoit and street criminals.

He added that stolen items, arms and bullets were also recovered from their possession.

The spokesperson said that three suspects belonging to Lyari gang war were arrested during raids in Baghdadi and Garden areas.

Earlier on May 30, at least 19 suspected criminals had been arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers’ teams in different parts of Karachi on Thursday, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the raids were carried out in Bilal Colony, Kharadar, Gadap, Khokhrapar and Saudabad, Zaman Town, Sharafi Goth, Landhi, Mithadar, Ferozabad and Memon Goth neighbourhoods of the metropolis today.

The detainees include criminals involved in target killing, dacoities, street crimes and drug smuggling.

Read More: Rangers arrest two ‘wanted target killers’ in Karachi

According to the spokesperson, extortionists, motorcycle thieves and illegal arms holders were also among the arrested criminals.

During the raids, the paramilitary forces also recovered illegal ammunition, stolen valuables and narcotics.

The alleged criminals were handed over to local police to carry out legal action against the crimes.

On May 19, Sindh Rangers had nabbed six suspects during a raid in Karachi.

The spokesperson of Sindh Rangers said the captured suspects were involved in various incidents of robberies in the metropolis. He said weapons, rounds and looted valuable items were recovered from their possession during a raid in Ferozabad area.

The spokesman said separately the paramilitary force had foiled the attempt to steal water in Badin. He said a case had been registered against 27 persons over water theft.

He said the suspects had installed illegal water connections at 23 points.

Comments

comments