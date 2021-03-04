Rangers Karachi personnel concedes bullet injuries ‘resisting burglary’

KARACHI: A Sindh Rangers personnel has suffered injuries in an event of gunfire taking place Thursday in Sachal Goth area of Gulshan e Iqbal Town, ARY News reported.

According to the details on the incident, the firing ensued in burglary resistance where the personnel conceded a bullet wound in the leg, police confirmed.

The Sachal Goth police said the wounded Rangers officials has been shifted to Civil Hospital.

READ: CTD requests sharing JIT report of ‘MQM-L terrorist’ with Belgium

Separately today in Karachi, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) requested the foreign ministry to share the report of the Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) against Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) terrorist Wahid Hussain alias Guddu aka Sodagar with the Belgium Embassy.

The CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid has written a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) regarding an arrested terrorist allegedly associated with MQM-L. Wahid Hussain alias Guddu is holding dual nationality of Pakistan and Belgium, the letter read.

Wahid Hussain had disclosed names of his associates including Arif Ajakia, Saleem Belgium and others in committing various crimes in Belgium, according to CTD. It added that the JIT report was also being sent to the ministry against the MQM-L terrorist.

