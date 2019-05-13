Rangers nab six suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Monday arrested six suspects allegedly involved in robberies and other street crimes in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Rangers spokesperson said the suspects were arrested during raids in Mubeena Town, Darakhshan and Korangi Industrial Area. The captured suspects include Shoaib, Nadeem alias Dhobi, Rashid, Faizan, Rehman and Imtiaz, he said.

He said weapons, rounds and looted valuable items were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were handed over to police for legal proceeding, the spokesman said.

On May 10, Sindh Rangers had nabbed five suspects allegedly involved in the incidents of robberies and other street crimes.

Spokesperson of the paramilitary force had said the suspects were arrested during a raid in Sohrab Goth area.

He had said weapons, rounds and looted valuable goods were recovered from their possession.

On May 7, Sindh Rangers had arrested 11 suspects including two allegedly belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) during raids in different areas of Karachi.

The spokesperson of the paramilitary force had said two MQM-L workers were nabbed from Frere Road area. He had said the captured suspects were involved in several incidents of robberies.

The Rangers spokesperson had said the rest of the suspects were arrested from Garden, Napier, Meethadar and Kharadar areas. He said they were involved in different crimes including robberies and street crimes.

