Rangers nab three suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested three suspects from different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Clifton and Risala road and arrested three suspects. The outlaws were involved in street crimes and dacoity cases.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan Rangers Sindh nabbed four outlaws in separate raids in the various areas of Karachi.

According to the spokesperson of the paramilitary forces, three outlaws involved in street crimes and dacoity cases were arrested from the metropolis’s areas of Zaman Town and Paposh. The arrested were identified as Asim, Danish Khan and Nasir alias ‘Charbi’.

Meanwhile, in another action at Shahra-e-Faisal, a drug peddler named Hayatullah alias ‘Methik’ was also taken into custody.

Last week, three suspected criminals were arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi.

