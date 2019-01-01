Rangers arrest six outlaws in Karachi, recover contraband items, weapons

KARACHI: As many as six men involved in criminal activities were arrested by the Sindh Rangers on Tuesday during its operations in various areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the paramilitary force’s spokesman, Rangers in separate raids conducted in areas of Kharadar, Model Colony, Chakiwara and Gabol Town took at least six suspects into custody.

The arrested persons were involved in street crimes, drug-peddling, dacoities, and other criminal activities, while “contraband items, weapons were also recovered from the arrested outlaws,” the Rangers spokesman said.

Sindh Rangers on Monday had released its performance report for law enforcement in Karachi reporting a decline in terror incidents.

According to the report, Rangers conducted 4,258 law enforcement operations in Karachi in which 2,245 terrorists and criminals were arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution. The special teams of rangers recovered also 12 kidnapped persons in the city, the report added.

The report also mentioned that four personnel of Rangers were martyred in operations, while nine others were injured while fighting with terrorists.

Sindh Rangers had launched an operation in Karachi on September 5, 2013, following the directives of the then federal government in the wake of the rising incidents of terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and targeted killings.

