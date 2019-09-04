Rangers arrest 3 suspects from Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Wednesday claimed to have arrested at least 3 suspects from various areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were taken into custody during separate raids in Model Town, Garden and Lyari.

The suspects were allegedly involved in extortion, robberies and street crimes, he said and added that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were recovered from the suspects.

The suspect Aqil Hameed arrested from Chakiwara, Lyari was belonged to Bilal papu group and was involved in arms stock.

Read More: Rangers nab four suspects in Karachi

Earlier on August 24, at least four suspected criminals had been arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson, two suspects had been nabbed from Gulshan-e-Johar who were involved in various robbery cases.

Comments

comments