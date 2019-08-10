Rangers apprehend nine suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers on Saturday claimed to have arrested at least nine suspects from different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in robberies and street crimes. The spokesperson said that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were recovered from the suspects.

Earlier on August 2, Rangers in a raid in Lyari arrested two accused involved in robbery and murder, citing a spokesperson of the paramilitary force.

Two accused affiliated with a gang of bandits had killed a man on July 16 who resisted them, a spokesman said.

The murder incident took place at Gulistan Colony of Lyari, according to the Rangers.

A contingent of Rangers after getting intelligence report about the accused conducted raid at a place on Usman Brohi Road in Singu Lane and arrested two accused Aziz and Faheem, Rangers spokesman said.

Comments

comments