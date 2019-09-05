Rangers arrest suspect over murdering his younger brother in Karachi

KARACHI: Rangers personnel have arrested a suspect and two accomplices over alleged involvement in murdering his brother during raids in Karachi, the spokesperson said on Thursday.

The officials of Rangers Sindh carried out the raids in light of the technical monitoring and evidences collected during the investigation of an unidentified dead body recovered from Landhi No 6 area on August 25.

The dead body was later identified as 22-year-old Rimshal, a residence of the same area, after the emergence of intelligence reports.

Rangers have established a team for investigating into the incident.

According to the spokesperson, Hamza was nabbed during a raid who allegedly murdered his brother, over facing hurdles from him to sell out a house.

The arrested suspect revealed that he wanted to sell house but his brother became a hurdle into his plans. Later, the suspect had gunned down Rimshal on August 24.

The paramilitary troops also arrested Hamza’s accomplices including Faizan Ahmed Siddiqui and Arbaz as they were spotted by the prime suspect. Siddiqui and Arbaz were involved in convincing the Rimshal to arrive at the crime site, the spokesperson said.

The three accused men were handed over the police for legal actions, the spokesperson concluded.

