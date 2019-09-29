Three suspected criminals arrested by Rangers in Karachi

KARACHI: Three suspected criminals have been arrested in separate raids conducted by Rangers officials in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The raids were carried out in Boat Basin, Ferozabad where three suspects including Rehman Sher, Murtaza and Usman Qureshi were taken into custody. The arrested persons are allegedly involved in street crimes and dacoities, Rangers spokesperson said.

The detained persons were handed over the police for legal action, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on September 26, at least nine suspected criminals had been arrested during separate raids carried out by Rangers personnel in Karachi.

The raids were conducted in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Docks, Maripur, Mochko and Baldia Town, Rangers spokesperson said.

The arrested persons are involved in different cases of street crimes and dacoity, whereas, the security officials also recovered illegal arms and ammunition, stolen items and narcotics during the raids.

The detainees were later handed over to police for legal action, the spokesperson added.

