‘Faryal Talpur, former Sindh CM held meetings with Uzair Baloch’

ISLAMABAD: A former sector commander of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Brigadier (Retd) Basit Shuja, revealed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders had maintained contacts with the Lyari gang war leader, Uzair Baloch.

Basit Shuja, while talking to a private news channel, claimed that former PPP leaders including Faryal Talpur and former Sindh chief minister had been in contact with Uzair Baloch. He further detailed that Zulfiqar Mirza had backed the Lyari gang war criminals and another PPP leader Qadir Patel had surrounded the Rangers when a gangster Saqib Boxer was killed in an operation in 2013.

“At that time, Qadir Patel and some people from Lyari had lodged protests by placing the dead bodies on a road. Many criminals had fled and arrested during Lyari operation.”

The retired brigadier said that the nexus between criminals and political parties were not hidden from the public eye. Uzair Baloch had admitted for having such powers to transfer officers. Shuja also claimed that almost all members of banned outfits were found affiliated with different political parties.

“Uzair Baloch was also being protected by some political personalities and the notorious criminal had managed to flee from the country with the help of some political persons.”

He revealed that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had concluded its report in 2016 which was kept away from the public reach till 2020. The report against Uzair Baloch had not been publicised in 2018 until the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered to disclose the findings.

Comments

comments