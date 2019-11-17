Rangers arrest 26 suspects during separate raids in Karachi

KARACHI: Rangers personnel have arrested 26 suspected criminals during separate raids carried out in areas in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rangers spokesperson said that the arrested persons are involved in different cases of robbery, drug peddling and street crimes, who were nabbed in raids conducted in North Karachi Industrial Area, Khokhrapar, Awami Colony, Brigade, Ittehad Town, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Saddar and Ferozabad.

A suspect, Abdul Rehman, allegedly involved in illegal arms business was arrested from Gulshan-e-Maymar. The suspect is also wanted in different criminal cases, the spokesperson said.

Seven persons have been arrested from Saddar, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Ferozabad over their involvement in drug peddling. The security officials have also recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, stolen items and narcotics. The nabbed persons were handed over the local police for further legal action, the spokesperson said.

Earlier on November 14, Pakistan Rangers had arrested at least 20 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by a Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Al Falah, Paposh Nagar, Sachal, Saudabad and other areas of the city and apprehended the suspects involved in street crimes, drug peddling, robberies and other heinous crimes.

He said that arms, ammunition, drugs, snatched mobile phones and other valuable things were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

