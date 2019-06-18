Rangers arrest five suspects during Karachi raids

KARACHI: At least five suspected criminals were arrested in separate raids conducted in different parts of the Karachi by Rangers personnel on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Rangers’ spokesperson said that the raids were carried out in Zaman Town, Ferozabad, Curly areas of the metropolis where five criminals involved in drug peddling, dacoity and street crimes were nabbed.

The officials of paramilitary troops have also recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, stolen assets and narcotics from their possession, the spokesperson added.

In a separate press release, Rangers spokesperson said that the paramilitary troops have conducted raids to assist Customs officials for the elimination of smuggling.

According to the press release, the smuggling bid of 63,260 litres of Iranian oil was foiled during one week, whereas, 6,360 kilograms of chalia were seized from a passenger coach at Hub check post.

The security personnel have also handed over arrested driver Amanullah, bus conductor and smuggled items to Customs’ officials for further action.

Earlier on June 16, Rangers personnel had arrested six suspected criminals during separate raids conducted in different parts of Karachi.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects were identified as Adil alias Lamba, Owais alias Anuwala, Danish, Meesam Mehdi, Amshed and Shaikh Umar.

The arrested persons were involved in robberies and street crimes, whereas, weapons, ammunition and stolen items were also recovered from their possession.

