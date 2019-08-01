Rangers apprehend six suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday claimed to have arrested at least six suspects from different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force conducted intelligence-based operations in Malir and adjoin areas of Shahrah-e-Faisal to nabbed the suspects.

He said that the suspects were allegedly involved in robberies and street crimes. The spokesperson said that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Azeem, Touqir, Ahmed Hussain alias Kala, Faizan, Zeeshan alias Bona and Amir alias Lamba. The suspects were handed over to police for further legal action, said the spokesperson.

Earlier on July 27, Rangers personnel had conducted raids in different areas of Karachi and arrested five suspected criminals.

Rangers spokesperson in his latest statement had said that two arrested men, identified as Abdul Baqir alias Rehman and Ubaid alias Shehzad, belonged to Lyari gangwar Zahid Ladla group. The suspects were involved in drug peddling in the area.

